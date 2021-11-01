Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger confirmed Michael Jay Lewis has been charged with driving...
Deputy charged with attempted murder, animal cruelty
2 injured in Saturday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked in Macon County after a crash.
Crash blocking I-85 SB near Shorter
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed the death of Corey Wells, 49, of Montgomery, on...
Man dies 2 weeks after Montgomery shooting
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
The police department has since arrested and charged Armster Maull, 42, of Montgomery, with...
1 dead, 1 arrested in Sunday shooting on Montgomery’s Norman Bridge Road