Woman charged in Montgomery assault

Montgomery police have charged Janet Cheatham with assault after an incident Thursday.
((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman with assault after an incident Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Janet Cheatham, 27, is charged with second-degree assault.

Coleman says the charge is related to an incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ripley Street. That’s near MPD headquarters.

Cheatham was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. She was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

