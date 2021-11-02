3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified suspects in three unrelated homicide cases on Sunday.

MPD Interim Police Chief originally stated that arrests had been made in four cases. An MPD spokesperson later corrected that information, saying two arrests had been made and warrants had been signed for a third suspect.

NORMAN BRIDGE ROAD HOMICIDE

The police department says it has arrested Armster Maull, 42, of Montgomery, and charged him with murder for the death of Quenton Reese, 35, also of Montgomery. Reese was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Norman Bridge Road. He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition via a private vehicle but later died from his injuries.

Maull was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but he’s since been released into police custody and is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No other details about this shooting were immediately released.

MONTICELLO DRIVE HOMICIDE NO. 2

The police department says it has arrested Tyrone Burgess, 46, of Montgomery, and charged him with murder for the death of Rayshaun Glanton, 42, of Midland City.

Police and fire medics responded to the 5800 block of Monticello Drive for the second time Sunday, this time around 10:35 p.m., where they found Glanton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Burgess was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No other details about this shooting were immediately released.

MONTICELLO DRIVE HOMICIDE NO. 1

MPD confirmed it has signed a warrant for the suspect in the death of Willie Davis. The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. Davis, 36, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

SOUTH HAARDT DRIVE FATAL SHOOTING

Montgomery police are also investigating a fourth fatal shooting from Sunday. It has been classified as a death investigation.

Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of South Haardt Drive around 12:50 p.m. on reports that someone had been shot. On the scene, they found the body of Antonio Wright, 27, of Montgomery.

While investigating Wright’s death, police and fire medics also responded a short distance away to the area of North Anton Drive in reference to another person having been shot. That’s where first responders found an unnamed man in life-threatening condition.

Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

