4 killed in separate Montgomery shootings Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a violent Halloween Sunday in the city of Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Monday that four shootings took place, leaving four dead and a fifth person injured.

Three of the four shootings are being investigated as homicides.

The first shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. The victim in that shooting has since been identified as Willie Davis, 36, of Montgomery. Davis was pronounced dead on the scene. This is being investigated as a homicide.

A death investigation is also underway after two others were shot just before 1 p.m. Sunday. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of South Haardt Drive around 12:50 p.m. on reports that someone had been shot. At the scene they found the body of Antonio Wright, 27, of Montgomery.

While investigating Wright’s death, police and fire medics also responded a short distance away to the area of North Anton Drive in reference to another person having been shot. That’s where first responders found an unnamed man in life-threatening condition. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Then, just a few miles south, another shooting took place on Norman Bridge Road. Police and fire medics responded to the 4300 block of Norman Bridge Road around 7 p.m. where they found a man in life-threatening condition. The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The police department has since arrested and charged Armster Maull, 42, of Montgomery, with murder in connection to this case.

Police said Maull, who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was released into police custody Monday and has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The final deadly shooting took place back at the 5800 block of Monticello Drive. At 10:35 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the same area where they found another man in life-threatening condition. That victim, whose name has yet to be released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Details on possible motives or suspects was not known. The police department said it could not confirm a connection or relation between the two shootings on Monticello Drive.

The two shootings on Monticello Drive took place in City Councilmen Charles Jinright’s district.

“The issue is one that we got to find a new answer for. When you’ve got friends killing friends, people that know each other killing one another, it’s hard to intercept that because they have no value for life,” Jinright said. “The reality of it: we don’t have an answer. We don’t. We’re looking. We don’t have one.”

When the city council approved the city’s 2022 budget in September they included funding for an Office of Violence Prevention. The current budget has three people approved to work for the new department. There is hope the new department will help turn things around.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the mayor’s office for a response to this recent violence. They responded, “Mayor Reed will address these incidents as well as solutions moving forward this week.”

