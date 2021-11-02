Alabama attorney general discusses lawsuit against federal vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has joined the fight to stop the federal vaccine mandate.

President Joe Biden announced this year that all federal contractors and subcontractors must get the vaccine. That mandate goes into effect on Dec. 8.

Alabama has joined the lawsuit started by Georgia and seven other states.

“Number one is its truly an appropriate federal action, which we intend that it’s not. But then there’s also a direct conflict with state laws,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

In May, the state passed Senate Bill 267, which banned the release of vaccine records to the federal government.

Marshall says the president’s federal mandate breaks the laws that have been put in place.

Alabama’s two largest public colleges, the University of Alabama and Auburn University, will require their employees to be vaccinated under the president’s federal mandate. This is something Marshall is also in disagreement with.

With eight states and possibly more joining this lawsuit, Marshall says it is possible that this lawsuit could make its way up to the nation’s highest court.

“The requests that Alabama and other states have made for a preliminary injunction before that time is something that if we prevail, and we believe that we will, we’ll have an opportunity to be before, in our situation, the 11th Circuit and potentially the Supreme Court, but it wouldn’t surprise me if either party, depending on the nature of the order, sought that relief from the highest court,” Marshall said.

