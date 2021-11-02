Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama judge booted for racist, inappropriate behavior

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A judge who oversees elections in an Alabama county was removed from office after being accused of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior that included demeaning comments about women.

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was ousted in a unanimous order filed Friday by the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Following a trial, the panel found that he violated five judicial ethics rules including failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the court system.

Complaints against Jinks included claims that he watched and shared sexually inappropriate videos and said George Floyd “got what he deserved” when an officer in Minnesota murdered him.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant

Latest News

The Alabama Senate debated vaccine mandate bills during the redistricting special session on...
Vaccine mandate bills overshadow redistricting special session Tuesday
November sky watching outlook
November sky watching outlook
Highs will reach well into the 70s today.
Temperatures turn cooler soon!
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the area of Alabama River...
Driver killed in Montgomery wreck Monday night
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
Arrests made in 4 Montgomery Halloween homicide cases