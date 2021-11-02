Advertise
Blood donations urged as hospital supplies run dangerously low

LifeSouth, which supplies hospitals across Alabama, says its blood banks have less than a one-day supply.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A desperate plea for blood donations is going out to anyone who can donate. Hospitals and blood centers say the supply is running dangerously low.

Hospitals says they’re seeing shortages they haven’t seen in 20 years, and blood centers say their supplies are nearing all-time lows. LifeSouth, which supplies hospitals across Alabama, says its blood banks have less than a one-day supply.

This is a nationwide problem that’s forcing some hospitals to make changes to the way they care for patients, including delays for surgeries. UAB says it had to delay surgeries for the week of Oct. 25 because of low blood supplies.

All blood types are running low, but type-O blood is a critical need, since it’s a universal type that can be given to anyone.

To find a drive or facility near you, go to the LifeSouth Community Blood Centers website: https://www.lifesouth.org/

