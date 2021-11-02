Brothers convicted in 2018 death of Lee County man

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering a Lee County man.

Jerrell and Teddy North were convicted by a jury Monday, according to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. The jury came back with the guilty verdict after about 20 minutes of deliberation.

36-year-old Antonio Disker was shot to death at Windsor Village Mobile Home Park in July 2018.

During testimony, the district attorney’s office says, witnesses testified that Drisker came to the neighborhood to visit friends. Other witnesses reported hearing conversations between the North brothers and Marquerious Canada, who was convicted in April, planning to rob the victim - according to DA’s office.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

