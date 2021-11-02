Court filings: Uniformed deputy shot into truck following disagreement at party

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records have shed new light on what investigators say happened the night a Lowndes County deputy allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle.

Michael Jay Lewis, 21, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated animal cruelty and DUI.

Lewis was with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for only three weeks before this weekend’s incident. He was fired after the arrest.

The deposition states the whole thing started at an outdoor party in the 2000 block of Autauga County Road 57 early Saturday. Investigators say Lewis was there in uniform where drugs and alcohol were reportedly present.

The court filing states that around 5:30 a.m., Lewis was sitting in a vehicle with a female and two other people when he got angry at the female because she had previously accused him of smoking marijuana. Investigators say Lewis took out a 9mm handgun and started “racking the slide and stated he was in fear of losing his job because of his actions at the party.”

This reportedly alarmed the others in the car. The deposition reports that the female got out, saying she was going to the bathroom, but got into her Dodge truck about 15 feet away instead.

Lewis then got out and got what is believed to be his service weapon from his marked Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, according to the filing. It goes on to say the other two in the car drove off to get away from him.

“The defendant then began shooting into into the truck at least 12 times in an attempt to kill the victim,” the report says.

She was not hit. However, one of her two dogs in the vehicle, a Great Dane, was critically injured by the gunfire. The dog was taken to an animal hospital. Its current condition is not known.

The deposition says there were multiple witnesses as well spent 9mm shell casings.

Alabama state troopers say they found the patrol vehicle crashed Interstate 65 at mile marker 186.

Lewis was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. after Alabama state troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the 186 mile marker. The car, which matches the patrol vehicle’s description, and Lewis were found near the 184 mile marker.

The traffic complaint states Lewis was under the influence of alcohol.

“We’re sorry that this incident took place. We’re sorry for the family, the damage to their property, the damage to their dog, and we certainly don’t condone this type of activity at all. This type of activity will not, absolutely, positively, will not be tolerated,” said Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

