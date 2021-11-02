Driver killed in Montgomery wreck Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a fatal wreck that happened late Monday is under investigation.

Police responded to the single-vehicle wreck in the area of Alabama River Parkway near Tyler Road at about 11 p.m. Officers say they found a Chevrolet C1500.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Joe Armstrong, 60, of Montgomery.

