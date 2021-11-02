Driver killed in Montgomery wreck Monday night
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a fatal wreck that happened late Monday is under investigation.
Police responded to the single-vehicle wreck in the area of Alabama River Parkway near Tyler Road at about 11 p.m. Officers say they found a Chevrolet C1500.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Joe Armstrong, 60, of Montgomery.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.