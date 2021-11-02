Advertise
Exit 179 ramp to Cobbs Ford Road closed

Images from ALDOT's traffic camera appear to show a crash involving a semi-truck and another...
Images from ALDOT's traffic camera appear to show a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle near the 179 Exit ramp to Prattville/Millbrook.(Source: ALDOT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters in the Prattville/Millbrook area should expect delays Tuesday morning along Interstate 65.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says there’s congestion on the northbound lanes of I-65 at the Exit 179 ramp to Cobbs Ford Road.

The ramp, which allows interstate traffic to exit to Prattville and Millbrook, is currently closed.

ALDOT video appears to show some sort of traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a second vehicle but no other information is confirmed.

Continue checking back for updates.

