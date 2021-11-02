Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room

Grant Collins
Grant Collins(Madison Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old Huntsville man is charged with stealing items from the home locker room at Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to Tuscaloosa County court documents.

The documents state Grant Collins entered the locker room at Bryant-Denny and took several items on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Alabama played Tennessee on October 23 for homecoming.

Court records state Collins was seen on UA security video around 9:23 p.m. entering the locker room. Court records said he was seen around 9:29 p.m. leaving the locker room with items that were later reported stolen. Court records said the stolen items were later located in the vehicle Collins was driving.

Collins was charged with Burglary 3rd.

UAPD is investigating the case.

SEPARATE CASE:

Grant Collins is charged in a separate investigation in Tuscaloosa. Court records show a Tuscaloosa Police Dept. Lt. gained consent to search Collins’ vehicle in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue on Sunday. October, 24.

Officers said they located a plastic baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine (approximately 3 grams.)

According to court records, Collins said he did not know how the meth got into his car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant

Latest News

The Alabama Senate debated vaccine mandate bills during the redistricting special session on...
Vaccine mandate bills overshadow redistricting special session Tuesday
November sky watching outlook
November sky watching outlook
Highs will reach well into the 70s today.
Temperatures turn cooler soon!
Montgomery police say someone was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the area of Alabama River...
Driver killed in Montgomery wreck Monday night
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
Arrests made in 4 Montgomery Halloween homicide cases