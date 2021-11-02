Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery house fire turns to homicide investigation, suspect dead

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a possible suspect connected to an early morning house fire that turned to a homicide investigation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal Montgomery house fire and an early morning police situation near Peter Crump Elementary School are related, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The situation started around midnight when police and firefighters responded to 902 Queensbury Drive, located near East South Boulevard and Narrow Lane Road, on reports of a house fire. After putting out the blaze, authorities found the body of Terrarana Bowman, 48.

After further investigation, MPD responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a possible homicide suspect. That’s about three miles from the scene of the house fire.

While police have not released the suspect’s name, MPD confirmed the man fled to the rear outside perimeter of the home and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the situation, MPD deployed resources to the area, including a SWAT team. The police operation caused traffic delays and blocked bus routes and access to nearby Peter Crump Elementary School on Woodley Road, the Montgomery Public Schools System confirmed. The school has since opened for regular classes.

The motive in this case is not immediately clear nor have police confirmed any relationship between the suspect and victim.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two homicide cases on Monticello Drive. (File...
2 dead in separate shootings on same Montgomery street Sunday
Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Highs will reach well into the 70s today.
Temperatures turn cooler soon!
Eastbrook Flea Market
Central Alabama Business Break - Eastbrook Flea Market
.
At least 1 person dead in overnight Montgomery house fire
.
Blood centers urge donations amid dangerously low supplies