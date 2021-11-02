Montgomery house fire turns to homicide investigation, suspect dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal Montgomery house fire and an early morning police situation near Peter Crump Elementary School are related, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The situation started around midnight when police and firefighters responded to 902 Queensbury Drive, located near East South Boulevard and Narrow Lane Road, on reports of a house fire. After putting out the blaze, authorities found the body of Terrarana Bowman, 48.

After further investigation, MPD responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a possible homicide suspect. That’s about three miles from the scene of the house fire.

While police have not released the suspect’s name, MPD confirmed the man fled to the rear outside perimeter of the home and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the situation, MPD deployed resources to the area, including a SWAT team. The police operation caused traffic delays and blocked bus routes and access to nearby Peter Crump Elementary School on Woodley Road, the Montgomery Public Schools System confirmed. The school has since opened for regular classes.

The motive in this case is not immediately clear nor have police confirmed any relationship between the suspect and victim.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.