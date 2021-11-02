Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Rape reported on Auburn University campus

Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving...
Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.

University officials said the rape happened Sunday and was reported by a campus security authority.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a male she had just met through mutual friends. The suspect has not been identified but is said to be unaffiliated with Auburn University.

AU Campus Safety and Security said no police report has been filed at this point and since the suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety, it did not immediately have a detailed description of him.

Resources are available to help sexual assault survivors both on and off Auburn’s campus. Victims can call Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 or Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two homicide cases on Monticello Drive. (File...
2 dead in separate shootings on same Montgomery street Sunday
Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Sheriff’s deputies in Chilton County are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped and shot a...
Suspect sought after man kidnapped, shot in Chilton County
Highs will reach well into the 70s today.
Temperatures to turn cooler
LifeSouth, which supplies hospitals across Alabama, says its blood banks have less than a...
Blood donations urged as hospital supplies run dangerously low
The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked in Macon County after a crash.
Crash blocking I-85 SB near Shorter