Suspect sought after man kidnapped, shot in Chilton County
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sheriff’s deputies in Chilton County are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped and shot a man, then left him on a highway Monday night.
Deputies said the victim walked up to a home in the area of Highway 82 around 9 p.m. and asked for help, telling the homeowner he’d been dumped on that road.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.