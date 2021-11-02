Advertise
Temperatures to turn cooler

Today is the only day in the 70s over the next 5-6 days
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November will continue to start off on a beautiful note ahead of changes that arrive for most by Wednesday. Those changes will come in the form of cooler temperatures, clouds and even a small rain chance.

Ample sunshine with highs near 74 degrees today.
Ample sunshine with highs near 74 degrees today.(WSFA 12 News)

Before all of that, we’ve got another sunny day with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s on the way. The forecast for Montgomery calls for a high of 74 degrees.

Clouds will build on Wednesday, keeping high temperatures much cooler in the middle 60s. Those north of Montgomery may struggle to get much above 60 while those in South Alabama hit the lower 70s. It will be partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times, but we are entirely dry.

Not much is expected, but we can't rule out a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Not much is expected, but we can't rule out a few showers Wednesday night through Thursday night.(WSFA 12 News)

A weak system will bring a chance of a few scattered showers Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night. It now looks even less impressive than it did, which means many likely dodge this activity.

Regardless of any rain, we will have mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday. Highs should cap in the lower to possibly middle 60s.

A few showers are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night.
A few showers are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night.(WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will break throughout the day Friday with high temperatures remaining cooler than normal down in the 60s. The 60-degree high temperatures will stick around through the upcoming weekend despite plenty of sunshine returning. We can thank cool high pressure for that!

That area of high pressure will result in not only cooler days, but chillier overnights in the lower and middle 40s this weekend into early next week. Right now we don’t see any frost concerns, but it is possible we see some lows around 38 or 39 degrees in the coldest of locations.

Highs will turn cooler beginning Wednesday.
Highs will turn cooler beginning Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Remember, we fall back this upcoming weekend. Daylight saving time ends the morning of Sunday, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend we will see those rudely early sunsets starting on Sunday!

