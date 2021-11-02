Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Vaccine mandate bills overshadow redistricting special session Tuesday

The Alabama Senate debated vaccine mandate bills during the redistricting special session on...
The Alabama Senate debated vaccine mandate bills during the redistricting special session on Nov. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday marks day four of the special session on redistricting. The maps that legislators have been debating all week are close to the final leg of the legislative process. However, the redistricting bills seemed to take a back seat to the vaccine mandate bills that took up much of the Senate’s time Tuesday.

The two bills would ban employers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccines and punish those who do so.

“Not something that somebody sincerely feel themselves, but we as a legislature are about to manufacture an excuse for folk not to take the vaccine,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton.

Senate Bill 9 would let employees claim medical or religious exemption by just a check of a box, and Senate Bill 15 would allow the Alabama attorney general to pursue civil actions if they are required.

The Senate voted 26-5 to adopt Senate Bill 9. It now goes to the House.

Sen. Chris Elliott, who sponsors Senate Bill 9, explained on the floor that employers who don’t agree with someone’s exemption would have to appeal with the Department of Labor.

With the focus of this session being on redistricting, Democrats call these bills “red meat bills.”

“The Republicans are just following the national trend. I think that they all don’t believe in what they really are asking for in these bills,” said Singleton.

Singleton calls the bill weak because there is no check and balances or punishments for employees who lie on their form.

Republican senators say these bills are necessary to protect personal liberty.

“Personally, I think we need to get something passed. I think we need to deal with this mandate, which I think is improperly done and improperly handled. But we have it now and we’ve got to find a way to deal with it,” said Sen. Greg Albritton.

If passed, a large question that remains is who would employers, especially federally contracted companies, listen to - state law or President Joe Biden’s mandate - and what punishments would be in place.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant

Latest News

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved new lines for the state’s seven congressional...
Alabama House approves new congressional district lines
Day 3 recap of redistricting special session
Day 3 recap of redistricting special session
Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7, 2021.
Alabama lawmakers planning federal legislation to stop time changes
Vaccine mandates addressed in special session
Vaccine mandates addressed in special session