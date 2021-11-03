Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

$10M bail upheld for father accused of breaking infant’s bones

Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. The alleged abuse includes head...
Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. The alleged abuse includes head trauma and fractured bones.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has upheld a $10 million cash bail for a Millbrook man accused of violently injuring his 2-month-old son on multiple occasions. The prosecutor said the judge had some strong words for the defendant during this ruling.

Marterrius C. Moore, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse. District judge Glenn Goggans set his cash bail at $10 million, a decision he upheld at a preliminary and bond hearing Tuesday hearing when Moore’s defense asked for that the bond be lowered.

According to C.J. Robinson, chief assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, the state argued the high bail is justified because the infant victim is the “most innocent of the innocent” and there was a series of injuries over a period of time rather than one instance.

He said the judge agreed, telling Moore he set the $10 million bail, which the state did not request, to “send a message that this is inexcusable.” He said Goggans noted that the evidence showed it was a pattern of behavior, and he felt Goggans is a danger to others.

Evidence at the preliminary hearing, as well as court documents, reveal more of what allegedly happened. The child was brought into Baptist East in critical condition on Oct. 23. He was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries, including brain bleeding and skull fractures.

The affidavit states Moore initially said he dropped the child while trying to feed him but changed his story after investigators determined this was not consistent with the injuries.

The filing states Moore admitted injuring the child on at least three occasions, including by grabbing his extremities and violently shaking him. He allegedly said he did because of the baby’s crying.

The final time that led to police involvement included him allegedly “slamming” the baby’s head twice on the hard center console of the couch and demonstrated with a stuffed animal.

According to the prosecutor, the evidence from the multiple abuse incidents resulted in head trauma, a prior brain bleed, a “major fracture of the skull,” plus broken ankles, arm, wrist and kneecap.

The child is still in critical condition at Children’s Hospital. Robinson said it’s too soon to tell the long-term diagnosis. However the affidavit states he is expected to have developmental disabilities.

The case now goes to a grand jury. Robinson said this may not happen until at least next summer due to the medical evidence involved.

Court records state Moore’s Class A felony charge could carry a possible sentence of 10 years to 99 years to life if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant

Latest News

Mayor Reed and Interim Police Chief Romana Harris said they need help from the Judicial System....
Montgomery leaders call on judicial system to help tackle gun violence
There was a wrap and celebration party for the Real Men wear Pink campaign at Common Bond...
Real Men Wear Pink raises over $160K for American Cancer Society
Chilton County Sheriff's Office
3 sought after man kidnapped, shot in Chilton County
3 sought after man kidnapped, shot in Chilton County
3 sought after man kidnapped, shot in Chilton County