Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

12 years later, demolition of Hotel Talisi moves closer to reality

The Hotel Talisi, which was heavily damaged in 2009, is on the brink of demolition. It's been...
The Hotel Talisi, which was heavily damaged in 2009, is on the brink of demolition. It's been added to the Alabama Historical Society's 2019 Places in Peril list.(Source: Alabama Historical Commission)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hotel Talisi, a longtime landmark in the city for which it got its name, may soon become nothing more than a heap of rubble after more than a decade of back and forth conversations between the city and its owner about what to do with the structure.

It’s been 12 years since a fire gutted the building at 14 Sistrunk Street, which had served the Tallassee community as a Sunday lunch spot and hotel since 1928. It had just undergone renovations weeks before it went up in flames caused by arson in 2009.

The Hotel Talisi destroyed on Nov. 30, 2009 just weeks after reopening from renovation
The Hotel Talisi destroyed on Nov. 30, 2009 just weeks after reopening from renovation

Work to stabilize and restore the structure, like that started in 2013, have been unsuccessful. In the years following the blaze, the city declared the old building a public nuisance and has had plans for several years that require it be demolished.

Mayor Johnny Hammock said Wednesday that the owner’s failure to appeal to the 19th Circuit Court means the old brick hotel’s fate is back in the hands of the city council. He said the city’s attorney advised the council to determine a cost to safely demolish the hotel. 

The council has not yet established a timeline for the bid process or a demolition date.

The burned out structure has been listed on Alabama’s Places in Peril list since 2019.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says

Latest News

Opelika Police, Fire Depts. launch special needs program
Strong lineup of entertainers coming to the National Peanut Festival
With folks still looking to social distance a Montgomery man goes all out on his Halloween...
Montgomery man goes all out for Halloween house
County Road 12: Montgomery Halloween house
County Road 12: Montgomery Halloween house