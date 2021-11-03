12 years later, demolition of Hotel Talisi moves closer to reality

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hotel Talisi, a longtime landmark in the city for which it got its name, may soon become nothing more than a heap of rubble after more than a decade of back and forth conversations between the city and its owner about what to do with the structure.

It’s been 12 years since a fire gutted the building at 14 Sistrunk Street, which had served the Tallassee community as a Sunday lunch spot and hotel since 1928. It had just undergone renovations weeks before it went up in flames caused by arson in 2009.

The Hotel Talisi destroyed on Nov. 30, 2009 just weeks after reopening from renovation

Work to stabilize and restore the structure, like that started in 2013, have been unsuccessful. In the years following the blaze, the city declared the old building a public nuisance and has had plans for several years that require it be demolished.

Mayor Johnny Hammock said Wednesday that the owner’s failure to appeal to the 19th Circuit Court means the old brick hotel’s fate is back in the hands of the city council. He said the city’s attorney advised the council to determine a cost to safely demolish the hotel.

The council has not yet established a timeline for the bid process or a demolition date.

The burned out structure has been listed on Alabama’s Places in Peril list since 2019.

