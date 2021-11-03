Advertise
Pediatricians weigh in as state readies for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School-age children across the nation are about to have a vaccination option against COVID-19. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are rolling out after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final clearance for ages 5 to 11.

This version consists of 10 micrograms per shot, a third of the ones for ages 12 and older. Like the other Pfizer vaccine, the new pediatric doses come in two doses given about three weeks apart.

The vaccine for ages 5-11 is marked with an orange label. Like the adult version, it’s free.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said he expects these kid doses to be widely available in the state next week.

“We believe the best way to protect everyone is to be vaccinated, including children and people who have been infected with COVID-19 previously. Parents with questions are advised to discuss vaccination for their children with their pediatrician, family physician or clinic and make the best decision based on scientific evidence and the guidance of their provider,” Harris said in a statement.

The Alabama Department of Public Health echoes the CDC’s guidelines on pediatric COVID-19 cases, saying it can cause lingering symptoms and even death. Health leaders say the delta variant caused a surge in children’s cases over the summer.

“COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for children. Almost a million people in America have been hospitalized and that has included thousands of children, over 700 of which have died. Some children have had long-haul COVID symptoms, and many have has depression and anxiety related to their COVID infection,” said Dr. Nola Ernest of Enterprise Pediatric Clinic.

“Children spread from one child to another. You don’t know who’s going to take that disease home to someone who is at big risk, so when you are vaccinating your school-aged child you are decreasing the risk of spread in the community, you’re decreasing the risk to your child,” said Dr. Catherine Wood of Partners in Pediatrics in Montgomery.

The CDC and ADPH say the COVID-29 vaccines, including the child doses, undergo strict safety monitoring. These health authorities say the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech version is nearly 91% effective in prevention among children aged 5 to 11.

Inventory information will be available at www.vaccines.gov by the end of this week.

