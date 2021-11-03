Advertise
Auburn man arrested on burglary, other charges for the second time in 3 months
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested for the second time in three months on multiple charges including burglary.

On October 31, Auburn police arrested 18-year-old Ja’Savien Armani Frazier on warrants charging him with the following:

  • Burglary - first degree
  • Attempting to elude a police officer
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of marijuana - second degree
  • Criminal mischief - third degree

Officers responded to a burglary call in the 600 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway on Halloween. Police were contacted by a victim that reported an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into a residence. 

Upon arrival, officers interrupted the alleged burglary and Frazier inside the residence.

Frazier was placed under arrest for burglary first degree. After further investigation he received additional charges associated with the apprehension, possession of illegal contraband, and damage to property.

Frazier was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $29,800 bond.

Back in August, Frazier was arrested on warrants charging him with leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and making a false report to a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

