Class Act: Meadowview Elementary School teacher aims to uplift students

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Rita Carmichael was emotional when given the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. The 5th-grade teacher says this is more than just an occupation; it’s a calling.

“Every kid can learn. Every child has the opportunity to succeed to be successful,” Carmichael said.

“My kids are the reason I continue to do this. My kids are the reason why there is this passion to do this.”

Passion-driven by fifth-graders, her job is to give them the education they need as they head to the next chapter.

“I like to catch them right there. Right there, and just mold what it is that I need to mold. I just love 5th grade,” Carmichael said. “I’m going to keep doing what it is that I love to do for these children.”

