Cooler stretch of days begin today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November has started off beautifully here in central Alabama... we’ve had nothing but sunshine and 70s so far. Unfortunately that changes today, but if you are a fan of fall weather then these changes might not be too bad! Clouds will increase from the west throughout the afternoon, keeping high temperatures cooler in the upper 60s. Those north of Montgomery may struggle to get out of the lower 60s while those in South Alabama still likely get into the lower 70s.

It will be partly cloudy after a mostly sunny morning... clouds continue to build as the afternoon progresses.

The chance of rain we’ve been monitoring for the Wednesday night to Thursday night period has dropped even more. We’re looking at nothing more than a few passing light showers and drizzle tonight into Thursday morning; that activity will be widely scattered and many should stay entirely dry.

The rain will be very light and sporadic at best tonight into Thursday -- mainly north. (WSFA 12 News)

Regardless of the lack of rain in the forecast, we will have mainly cloudy to plain gray skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday and perhaps the first half of Friday. Highs should cap in the middle 60s both days, with some of the region staying in the lower 60s.

Clouds should break throughout the day Friday, giving way to plenty of late afternoon sunshine. That sunshine goes nowhere this weekend and next week. We’re calling for gorgeous blue skies all the way through the middle of next week.

Just a few light showers or drizzle in spots tonight into Thursday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The 60-degree high temperatures will stick around on Saturday, but we see the warmer 70s return by Sunday. We’ll be in the middle 70s next week with all of that sunshine!

We still have a couple of chillier nights this weekend with lows down in the lower 40s. We still don’t see any upper 30s or frost concerns at this point in time.

Highs will be cooler through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Remember, we fall back this upcoming weekend. Daylight saving time ends the morning of Sunday, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend we will see those rudely early sunsets starting on Sunday!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.