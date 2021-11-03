Advertise
Enterprise city council passes bee ordinance

By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- An ordinance is creating a lot of buzz around the City of Progress.

The council passed an ordinance for bees to be kept within city limits.

Beekeeping is a $15,000,000,000 industry and it all starts with a hive.

“For most beekeepers, on average, we get about 50 pounds of honey out of a 10-frame hive.”

Woodham’s passion for bees led him on a quest to ask city council how they could be kept within limits.

“That got everything buzzing for us and bees,” said Scotty Johnson, Enterprise City Councilman, District 4. “It’s taken a while, but the council has really done the due process on bees within the city limits.”

This new ordinance has potential to bring even more local product to local venues.

“It will bring good variety of honey within our community,” Johnson continued. “Some of the folks that come to the farmers market are outside our community, outside Coffee County for that, but now we can start growing honey and bees and everything within our city.”

At the end of the day Woodham says his goal for the ordinance is to give others a chance to fall in love with the hobby as he did.

“I want to give children, young people and young adults and families something to do so that they can do things together and enjoy it,” Woodham said.

If you are interested in keeping bees within city limits, you can find more information at Enterprise City Hall.

