Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A prosecutor in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said he was driving up to 156 mph in the moments before a fiery crash that killed a woman and injured Ruggs and his passenger.

Ruggs, 22, had an initial court appearance Wednesday. He and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy street in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.

Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement.

He faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show. Ruggs was released from a hospital and taken to jail.

The Raiders released Ruggs on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.