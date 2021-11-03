Advertise
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A father in Mississippi is grieving the loss of his wife and 6-month-old son while praying his two daughters survive after a car crash.

According to WLBT, Allison Conaway, 39, was driving her three children when another driver crashed into them on the highway.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” her husband Charles Conaway said through tears. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

His two youngest girls were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” Charles Conaway said. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

Charles Conaway said his life will never be the same after such a big loss as he sat sobbing in the hospital, praying for his daughters to make a full recovery.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the other driver, 51-year-old Beth Ann White, appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.(Charles Conaway)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

