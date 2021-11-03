Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Female reports being fondled while walking at Auburn University

A female reported being fondled while walking through Auburn University's Ross Square on Oct....
A female reported being fondled while walking through Auburn University's Ross Square on Oct. 1, 2021.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University Department of Campus Safety & Security is investigating a sexual assault report involving fondling.

The safety department reports that a female said she was walking through the center of Ross Square at about 10:45 a.m. Monday when a male “violently bumped into her from behind and grabbed her buttocks with his open hand.”

She said the male quickly left the area toward Thach Concourse.

She described him as being in his early 20s with a medium to dark brown complexion. He was around approximately 5 feet, 5 inches or 5 feet, 6 inches tall with an average-thin build. She said he was wearing a black baseball cap and light, Army green T-shirt. She believes the sides of his head were shaved and he may have been carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Auburn police at 334-501-3100, option 1. You may also call or text the tip line at 334-246-1391.

This is the second sexual assault report within a few days. Another person reported begin raped in a residence hall on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Pike Road Monday.
2 injured, 1 critical after head-on crash in Pike Road
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant

Latest News

Farm City Day held in Autauga County
Farm City Day held in Autauga County
Vaccine mandate bills overshadow redistricting special session Tuesday
Vaccine mandate bills overshadow redistricting special session Tuesday
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest