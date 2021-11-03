Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery Area Food Bank feels pinch of shortages, supply chain issues

Montgomery Area Food Bank trying to meet hunger needs in surrounding areas.
Montgomery Area Food Bank trying to meet hunger needs in surrounding areas.(WSFA)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortages, supply chain issues, and a lack of labor workers are now putting the pinch on local food banks. The timing is tricky as they gear up for holiday food demands.

The pandemic already put a lot of pressure on food banks, significantly increasing the need for food assistance. This need increases even more as we head into the holiday season.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank supports 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties, and while we are seeing the pandemic ease up, the needs that it has produced are not easing. The effects of the pandemic, like labor shortages and supply chain issues, have made getting food to food banks a struggle.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey found that about 10 percent of American adults, 22.3 million, reported they sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat within the past week. That survey was conducted in August, and those numbers are up from 18 million before March 13.

Feeding America, the Montgomery Area Food Bank’s national partner, projects a 6-billion to 8-billion meal shortfall in the next 12 months and estimates the total need for charitable food will reach 17 billion pounds over the next year, more than three times last year’s distribution.

According to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, one in five of us deals with food insecurity, but that means the other four of us can help! Find different ways to help out at https://www.montgomeryareafoodbank.org/.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
WSFA reached out to the mayor's office for a response to this recent violence. They said,...
4 killed in separate Montgomery shootings Sunday
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases

Latest News

Sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s south and lower 60s north.
Cooler days begin today
Enterprise council passes ordinance for bees in city limits
Enterprise city council passes bee ordinance
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Anne Roy Moore spoke at a town hall forum on capital...
Public forum held on Montgomery Public Schools capital improvement plan
About a week and a half ago, a water main break caused a big mess for people living on a...
Homeowners say Birmingham Water Works jackets found in sewer after water main break