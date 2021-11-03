Montgomery Area Food Bank feels pinch of shortages, supply chain issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortages, supply chain issues, and a lack of labor workers are now putting the pinch on local food banks. The timing is tricky as they gear up for holiday food demands.

The pandemic already put a lot of pressure on food banks, significantly increasing the need for food assistance. This need increases even more as we head into the holiday season.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank supports 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties, and while we are seeing the pandemic ease up, the needs that it has produced are not easing. The effects of the pandemic, like labor shortages and supply chain issues, have made getting food to food banks a struggle.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey found that about 10 percent of American adults, 22.3 million, reported they sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat within the past week. That survey was conducted in August, and those numbers are up from 18 million before March 13.

Feeding America, the Montgomery Area Food Bank’s national partner, projects a 6-billion to 8-billion meal shortfall in the next 12 months and estimates the total need for charitable food will reach 17 billion pounds over the next year, more than three times last year’s distribution.

According to the Montgomery Area Food Bank, one in five of us deals with food insecurity, but that means the other four of us can help! Find different ways to help out at https://www.montgomeryareafoodbank.org/.

