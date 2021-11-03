MPS moves start time of Thursday’s town hall forum to 6 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools System are pushing back the start time for Thursday’s town hall forum following the success of Tuesday night’s event.

The forum was slated to begin at 5 p.m. but has since been moved back to 6 p.m. It will still take place at Dannelly Elementary School, located at 3425 Carter Hill Road.

“We’re encouraging the community to come out and learn more about the school system’s plans for construction and renovations,” school officials said.

The first steps to make repairs to those schools have begun, and MPS is working with consultant project management firm Volkert to make necessary capital improvements a reality.

Volkert got input Tuesday evening from the community and shared what has been done so far during a town hall forum at Lee High School.

The funding will come from the property tax increase approved last year by Montgomery County residents. That upped the mills from 10 to 22, which represents an additional $33 million annually for Montgomery Public Schools starting in 2023.

Dannelly Elementary School HERE. Register to attend the community forum at

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.