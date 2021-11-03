Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

MPS moves start time of Thursday’s town hall forum to 6 p.m.

The forum was slated to begin at 5 p.m. but has since been moved back to 6 p.m. It will still...
The forum was slated to begin at 5 p.m. but has since been moved back to 6 p.m. It will still take place at Dannelly Elementary School, located at 3425 Carter Hill Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools System are pushing back the start time for Thursday’s town hall forum following the success of Tuesday night’s event.

The forum was slated to begin at 5 p.m. but has since been moved back to 6 p.m. It will still take place at Dannelly Elementary School, located at 3425 Carter Hill Road.

“We’re encouraging the community to come out and learn more about the school system’s plans for construction and renovations,” school officials said.

The first steps to make repairs to those schools have begun, and MPS is working with consultant project management firm Volkert to make necessary capital improvements a reality.

Volkert got input Tuesday evening from the community and shared what has been done so far during a town hall forum at Lee High School.

The funding will come from the property tax increase approved last year by Montgomery County residents. That upped the mills from 10 to 22, which represents an additional $33 million annually for Montgomery Public Schools starting in 2023.

  • Register to attend the community forum at Dannelly Elementary School HERE.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
WSFA reached out to the mayor's office for a response to this recent violence. They said,...
4 killed in separate Montgomery shootings Sunday

Latest News

Sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s south and lower 60s north.
Cooler stretch of days begin today
Happening Saturday: Walk to end Alzheimer's
Happening Saturday: Walk to end Alzheimer's
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says
Class Act: Rita Carmichael of Meadowview Elementary
Class Act: Meadowview Elementary School teacher aims to uplift students