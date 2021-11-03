Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Opelika Police, Fire Depts. launch special needs program

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police and Fire Departments have launched a new special needs program.

Project S.A.F.E.R, which stands for Special Assistance For Emergency Response, is a voluntary program available to citizens who live, work, and attend school in the city of Opelika.

City leaders say the program focuses on providing information through a special needs registry which will allow first responders to better assist individuals with cognitive, developmental, or mental health disabilities in the event of an emergency.

“Our goal is to be able to provide the best care and response to all citizens in Opelika,” said Police Chief Shane Healey. “First responders never know how a situation will unfold, but having access to critical information like triggers, medications and communication techniques will allow dispatchers to quickly relay these special needs to first responders before they arrive on scene.”

Once enrolled, registrants will receive two window decals to be displayed at the front entrance of their residence and on their vehicle. The decal will alert first responders that someone has a degree of special need and should respond accordingly. The use of the decal is voluntary.

Information on registrants is kept confidential and will only be utilized during times of emergency. Individuals can enroll here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
WSFA reached out to the mayor's office for a response to this recent violence. They said,...
4 killed in separate Montgomery shootings Sunday

Latest News

Montgomery Area Food Bank feels pinch of shortages, supply chain issues
Montgomery Area Food Bank feels pinch of shortages, supply chain issues
Montgomery Area Food Bank trying to meet hunger needs in surrounding areas.
Montgomery Area Food Bank feels pinch of shortages, supply chain issues
Sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s south and lower 60s north.
Cooler days begin today
Enterprise council passes ordinance for bees in city limits
Enterprise city council passes bee ordinance