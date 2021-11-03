Advertise
Public forum held on Montgomery Public Schools capital improvement plan

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Montgomery Public Schools buildings have been long overdue for structural repairs and safety updates.

“We have about 52 or so that we know need some work,” Superintendent Anne Roy Moore said.

The first steps to make repairs to those schools have begun, and MPS is working with consultant project management firm Volkert to make those necessary capital improvements a reality.

On Tuesday, Volkert got input from the community and shared what has been done so far during a town hall forum at Lee High School.

The funding will come from the property tax increase approved last year by Montgomery County residents. That upped the mills from 10 to 22, which represents an additional $33 million annually for Montgomery Public Schools starting in 2023.

“We’re done with our fieldwork, we’re done with our demographics, and so we want to present some of those findings to the community to get their feedback and reaction to the information that we;ve gathered to this point,” Volkert Chief Operating Officer Leon Barken said.

Moore says those projects won’t happen all at once, but over a period of time.

She says having school buildings in good condition sends a message to those there and those wanting to come to the capital city.

“Research supports that students who are in really nice buildings, they don’t have to be brand new but they have to be in good shape, will actually perform at a higher level,” Moore said.

The next forum will take place on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at Dannelly Elementary School.

