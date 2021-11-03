Advertise
Real Men Wear Pink raises over $160K for American Cancer Society

There was a wrap and celebration party for the Real Men wear Pink campaign at Common Bond Brewers in Montgomery on Nov. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Cancer Society’s annual Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser has wrapped up, and organizers are celebrating another successful year.

Officials held a campaign wrap and celebration party at Common Bond Brewers in downtown Montgomery Tuesday.

About 30 men raised funds in September and October for the campaign, bringing in more than $160,000 for the American Cancer Society.

You can still donate to the American Cancer Society through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Click here to donate.

