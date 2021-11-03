Real Men Wear Pink raises over $160K for American Cancer Society

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Cancer Society’s annual Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser has wrapped up, and organizers are celebrating another successful year.

Officials held a campaign wrap and celebration party at Common Bond Brewers in downtown Montgomery Tuesday.

About 30 men raised funds in September and October for the campaign, bringing in more than $160,000 for the American Cancer Society.

You can still donate to the American Cancer Society through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.