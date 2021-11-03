Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Vaccines will be offered onsite at the National Peanut Festival

Southeast Health, Dothan Fire Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be administering vaccines on site.
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In addition to the rides, games, and food, the National Peanut Festival is also offering something different this year: COVID vaccines.

Southeast Health, the Dothan Fire Department, and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be administering COVID vaccines onsite throughout the week.

The agencies will be inside the midway by the food vendors near the first aid tent.

Booster shots and first or second doses will be offered. No appointment is needed.

For second or booster shots, you must provide your vaccine card to ensure the correct amount of time has passed before receiving.

Officials with Southeast Health said that getting your vaccine now will help prepare you for the holidays.

“We are worried about another surge which is not what we want, we saw that around the fourth of July which led to many deaths and hospitalizations and our numbers skyrocketed,” Wyndi Thompson, doctorate of nurse practice at Southeast Health, said. “So, just with us getting ready for the holiday season now even if you got your first shot now you would have some immunity before the holiday season starts which will keep us from having, hopefully, another surge in this.”

Southeast Health is giving food vouchers for the fireman’s relief fund food tent to those who get a vaccine onsite.

Here is the vaccine schedule from the National Peanut Festival website:

  • Friday, Nov. 5, 6-9 PM (Dothan Fire)
  • Saturday, Nov. 6, noon-4 PM (ADPH and Dothan Fire)
  • Sunday, Nov. 7, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)
  • Monday, Nov. 8, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4:30-9 PM (ADPH)
  • Thursday, Nov. 11, 10-2 PM and 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)
  • Friday, Nov. 12, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)
  • Saturday, Nov. 13, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Tracking a cooler stretch of weather to end the week
FIRST ALERT: Tracking a cool and cloudy Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking a cool and cloudy Thursday.
Personnel with the Alabama Department of Public Health gave first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19...
State health officer weighs in on COVID-19 vaccines vs. natural immunity
Baptist East Montgomery unveils expansion to women's services unit
Baptist Medical Center East unveils 26-bed expansion to Women’s Services Unit
Students share goals with parents in student-led parent conference
Students share goals with parents in student-led parent conference