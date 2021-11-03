Vaccines will be offered onsite at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In addition to the rides, games, and food, the National Peanut Festival is also offering something different this year: COVID vaccines.

Southeast Health, the Dothan Fire Department, and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be administering COVID vaccines onsite throughout the week.

The agencies will be inside the midway by the food vendors near the first aid tent.

Booster shots and first or second doses will be offered. No appointment is needed.

For second or booster shots, you must provide your vaccine card to ensure the correct amount of time has passed before receiving.

Officials with Southeast Health said that getting your vaccine now will help prepare you for the holidays.

“We are worried about another surge which is not what we want, we saw that around the fourth of July which led to many deaths and hospitalizations and our numbers skyrocketed,” Wyndi Thompson, doctorate of nurse practice at Southeast Health, said. “So, just with us getting ready for the holiday season now even if you got your first shot now you would have some immunity before the holiday season starts which will keep us from having, hopefully, another surge in this.”

Southeast Health is giving food vouchers for the fireman’s relief fund food tent to those who get a vaccine onsite.

Here is the vaccine schedule from the National Peanut Festival website:

Friday, Nov. 5, 6-9 PM (Dothan Fire)

Saturday, Nov. 6, noon-4 PM (ADPH and Dothan Fire)

Sunday, Nov. 7, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Monday, Nov. 8, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4:30-9 PM (ADPH)

Thursday, Nov. 11, 10-2 PM and 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Friday, Nov. 12, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Saturday, Nov. 13, 6-9 PM (Southeast Health)

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.