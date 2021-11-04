1 sought, 2 charged in Andalusia murder investigation

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for a murder that happened last month.

Police say Corneliuse Trayvon “BB” Marshall, 27, of Andalusia, is wanted for the murder of 32-year-old Domonique Terrell Curry. Marshall is believed to most recently have been hiding in Opp and likely still in the immediate area.

Officer responded to the Mock Street area around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, police said. There, officers found Curry unresponsive in the roadway. Curry was taken to Andalusia Health. It was determined he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police also charged two people with interfering with the investigation. Whisper Marie Langford, 35, of Andalusia, was charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree. According to Andalusia Police Capt. Brett Holmes, Langford allegedly helped Marshall to elude police.

James Cornelise Marshall, 53, of Andalusia, was charged with intimidating a witness. He allegedly made threats to a witnesses.

Langford and Marshall were placed in the Covington County Jail. Langford was released on a $50,000 bail. Marshall is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Holmes said the investigation continues, and other murder charges could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Corneliuse Marshall or about the shooting is asked to call the Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155, or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.