Baptist Medical Center East unveils 26-bed expansion to Women’s Services Unit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery celebrated the opening of it’s expanded Women’s Services Unit.

The expansion features a 26-bed state-of-the-art unit that will be used to serve postpartum patients. The rooms will be twice the size of current postpartum rooms and will have the latest medical technology and high-quality amenities.

“I think this is just a reflection of who we want to be and what we want to offer our community, but the bottom line is that we have some of the most talented care providers and healthcare workers in our industry. So this is kind of a complete package of who we are and who we want to represent in healthcare,” said Baptist Medical Center East CEO Jeff Rains.

Delivering nearly 5,000 babies a year, Baptist East is the third highest delivering hospital in Alabama

