Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Baptist Medical Center East unveils 26-bed expansion to Women’s Services Unit

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery celebrated the opening of it’s expanded Women’s Services Unit.

The expansion features a 26-bed state-of-the-art unit that will be used to serve postpartum patients. The rooms will be twice the size of current postpartum rooms and will have the latest medical technology and high-quality amenities.

“I think this is just a reflection of who we want to be and what we want to offer our community, but the bottom line is that we have some of the most talented care providers and healthcare workers in our industry. So this is kind of a complete package of who we are and who we want to represent in healthcare,” said Baptist Medical Center East CEO Jeff Rains.

Delivering nearly 5,000 babies a year, Baptist East is the third highest delivering hospital in Alabama

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive has turned into a homicide investigation.
Overnight Montgomery house fire is homicide
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases

Latest News

Students share goals with parents in student-led parent conference
Students share goals with parents in student-led parent conference
Christmas Clearinghouse providing assistance for families in need
Christmas Clearinghouse providing assistance for families in need
Judge rules city can take down Hotel Talisi
Judge rules city can take down Hotel Talisi
Lawmakers sending new district maps to Gov. Ivey's desk
Lawmakers sending new district maps to Gov. Ivey's desk