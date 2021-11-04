Advertise
Board denies problems in homecoming vote at Alabama

A board that oversees elections at the University of Alabama denies that problems should have invalidated balloting for homecoming queen this year.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A board that oversees elections at the University of Alabama denies that problems should have invalidated balloting for homecoming queen this year.

The election was the subject of a sit-in demonstration this week following reports of electoral problems by the student newspaper.

But a statement released by the Elections Board on Tuesday denies that the campaign of the winner, McLean Moore, violated campus election rules and could have been disqualified from running, as alleged in stories by The Crimson White newspaper. It also denied that Moore should have been forced into a runoff with the second-place finisher, star Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

