Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC updates health warning for aromatherapy spray after 2nd death, more cases of rare disease

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the aromatherapy spray “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" in six scents.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for a rare tropical disease connected to an aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart.

The Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was already connected to a death in Georgia.

Now, someone in Kansas has died from melioidosis, and cases have been reported in Minnesota and Texas as well.

The CDC issued a new alert Thursday for healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential symptoms of exposure.

Epidemiologists believe the whole lineup of scented sprays are contaminated with a deadly form of tropical bacteria, possibly from its manufacturer in India.

Last month, the CDC said it had traced the case of a fatal B. pseudomallei infection in Georgia to an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart.

The infection had mystified doctors because melioidosis, a tropical disease, is usually linked to travel and none of the infected people had traveled. The CDC recommends that surfaces and counters that came into contact need to be wiped down with disinfectant.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the spray, double-bag it and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Report: Phoenix Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard
Hunter James Tatum appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. He is...
Emotional preliminary hearing for man charged with killing pregnant wife, unborn son