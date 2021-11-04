Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

College Football Playoff expansion talks to continue Dec. 1

The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.
The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - The administrators in charge of the College Football Playoff plan to meet again on Dec. 1 to continue expansion talks, which need to reach a consensus by the end of the year if a new postseason format is to be implemented for the 2024 season.

Executive Director Bill Hancock released a statement after two days of meetings in Dallas with the CFP management committee that he called “productive.”

Hancock says support for expansion is evident, but there are several crucial details that remain under discussion. The most crucial detail being how big should the expansion from the current four-team format be?

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

Huntingdon is one win away from conference championship
Huntingdon is one win away from conference championship
Pearson looks to lead ASU to strong finish in 2021
Pearson looks to lead ASU to strong finish in 2021
Alabama No. 2 in first College Football Playoff Rankings
Kerry Goode attended game 4 and 5 of the 2021 World Series in Atlanta, Georgia
Braves do ‘Goode’; Former Alabama Football player with ALS treated to two World Series games