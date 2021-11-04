Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Cooler and cloudier through Friday

Sunshine returns in full force Saturday with a warming trend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cloudy skies have returned to Central Alabama after a sunny start to November. There is even some light rain out there early this morning.

Morning light rain moves out, but skies stay cloudy.
Morning light rain moves out, but skies stay cloudy.(WSFA 12 News)

Most of the light rain and drizzle will stay confined to areas along and north of U.S. 80 through 8-9am. After that we are dry despite clouds persisting all day long. Highs will struggle to get much above 60 for most today. There will be some who only top out in the upper 50s and there will also be some who get well into the 60s in South Alabama.

Clouds hold strong tonight with lows around 50 degrees. The gray skies will likely linger into most of Friday before we see at least some sun to end the day. It’ll still be well below normal in the lower to perhaps middle 60s.

Light rain ends this morning, then it's dry until the end of next week.
Light rain ends this morning, then it's dry until the end of next week.(WSFA 12 News)

This weekend is looking very pleasant but cooler than normal for early November. Highs Saturday will remain in the 60s, but we should hit 70 come Sunday. Both days are entirely sunny and there will be little to no wind. Low temperatures will be chilly as we head for the lower 40s for three consecutive nights starting Friday night.

Don’t forget we fall back this weekend. Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep, we will see the sunset time become earlier in the evening. This time is also a good time to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

The only rain expected over the next week comes this morning.
The only rain expected over the next week comes this morning.(WSFA 12 News)

Next week starts sunny with high temps coming back into the 70s. Things change with the arrival of some clouds by the end of the day Tuesday. That will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy day Wednesday with highs still up in the 70s.

Long-range models have honed in on rain chances holding off until late Thursday and Friday as a relatively strong system eyes the Deep South. Plenty of details to iron out, but temperatures will fall big-time behind that system by next Friday.

Lows will get cooler this weekend.
Lows will get cooler this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. The alleged abuse includes head...
$10M bail upheld for father accused of breaking infant’s bones
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County blocked after crash
November to bring 2 meteor showers and an eclipse
Personnel with the Alabama Department of Public Health gave first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19...
State health officer weighs in on COVID-19 vaccines vs. natural immunity
Rick Pate said farmers are experiencing challenges in getting food moved across the state.
Supply chain issues affecting Alabama construction, farming