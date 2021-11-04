Cooler and cloudier through Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cloudy skies have returned to Central Alabama after a sunny start to November. There is even some light rain out there early this morning.

Morning light rain moves out, but skies stay cloudy. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of the light rain and drizzle will stay confined to areas along and north of U.S. 80 through 8-9am. After that we are dry despite clouds persisting all day long. Highs will struggle to get much above 60 for most today. There will be some who only top out in the upper 50s and there will also be some who get well into the 60s in South Alabama.

Clouds hold strong tonight with lows around 50 degrees. The gray skies will likely linger into most of Friday before we see at least some sun to end the day. It’ll still be well below normal in the lower to perhaps middle 60s.

Light rain ends this morning, then it's dry until the end of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

This weekend is looking very pleasant but cooler than normal for early November. Highs Saturday will remain in the 60s, but we should hit 70 come Sunday. Both days are entirely sunny and there will be little to no wind. Low temperatures will be chilly as we head for the lower 40s for three consecutive nights starting Friday night.

Don’t forget we fall back this weekend. Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning, November 7th. While we gain an extra hour of sleep, we will see the sunset time become earlier in the evening. This time is also a good time to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

The only rain expected over the next week comes this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Next week starts sunny with high temps coming back into the 70s. Things change with the arrival of some clouds by the end of the day Tuesday. That will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy day Wednesday with highs still up in the 70s.

Long-range models have honed in on rain chances holding off until late Thursday and Friday as a relatively strong system eyes the Deep South. Plenty of details to iron out, but temperatures will fall big-time behind that system by next Friday.

Lows will get cooler this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

