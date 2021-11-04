Emotional preliminary hearing for man charged with killing pregnant wife, unborn son

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man charged with killing his pregnant wife made his second court appearance Thursday.

Hunter James Tatum, 25, appeared in court for his preliminary hearing. The courtroom was filled with emotion.

He is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of his wife, Summer Knight Tatum, and her unborn son, since named Everett.

During the hearing, more evidence was disclosed from the Prattville Police Department, including from a detective who testified and walked through the investigation up to this point.

The shooting happened around midnight on Oct. 18 while the couple was involved in a physical altercation, according to court filings. Those documents state that Summer Tatum, who was five months pregnant, was subsequently shot in the back of the head.

Police found Summer Tatum unresponsive, and she was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition. Medical professionals performed an emergency delivery and placed the child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, where he died a short time later.

Hunter James Tatum has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

According to prosecutors, Hunter Tatum shot his wife, who had cerebral palsy, twice in the head.

During his initial appearance in court, prosecutors revealed the shooting happened after the couple got into an argument because Summer Tatum allegedly caught her husband having an affair through his computer with a woman overseas.

Summer Tatum worked as a registered radiologic technologist. She was just 26.

Chief Deputy District Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit CJ Robinson says his heart goes out to the family.

“My heart goes out to them. Heartbreaking, and I would just like not just the family, but everyone to know that this was a domestic incident. But this was not an argument that went too far. It was an evil act. It was murder, and it was not murder of one person. This was the murder of a mother that was carrying a child. Once the shots were fired, there is no evidence as you heard in court today, there is no evidence that he attempted to render medical assistance to her or to the child. That is what I would like for everyone to know. This not just another case on the docket. I mean, you have the murder of a wife, but you have the murder of the most innocent of the innocent of the innocent, and that’s an unborn child. And, everything this office can do to try to bring justice to this family, we will, but it will be a long process,” Robinson said.

The defense argued to reduce Hunter Tatum’s bail, but the judge denied the reduction.

The next step in the process is to take the case to grand jury, but prosecutors say they will not do that until they have all of the information.

The charges may change when the case comes out of the grand jury. Robinson said capital murder is on the table, but that decision will have to be made at grand jury.

Hunter Tatum is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on a $400,000 cash-only bail.

