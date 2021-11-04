House Republicans advance vaccine exemptions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has advanced legislation to prevent companies from firing workers who claim a religious or medical exemption to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The House of Representatives voted 67-23 for the bill Thursday. It now returns to the Alabama Senate, which can accept the House changes or send the bill to a conference committee.

Republicans said they were responding to constituents afraid of losing jobs because they haven’t gotten vaccinated.

Democrats said the bill would jeopardize both federal contractors and public health for the sake of politics.

Researchers say Alabama’s more than 15,000 virus-related deaths rank it with the second-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19 among U.S. states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.