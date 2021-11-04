Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County blocked after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Director Frank Lee, both lanes of I-85 southbound near the Wire Road exit were blocked. One lane has been reopened.

Major Crash on I-85 SB @ MP 42 at Exit 42 AL186 in Tuskegee. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/Te9asz4hqc — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) November 4, 2021

Lee says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and there are injuries.

Emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the roadway. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

Details on the crash are limited.

