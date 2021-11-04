Advertise
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer

The city says the claims aren’t accurate
McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is suing the City of Montgomery after his attorneys say he was wrongfully shot by a white Montgomery police officer last month.

According to attorney Julian McPhillips, Tidera Harris, who is Black, is still in the hospital after suffering wounds to the stomach, back, shoulder and both hands.

According to McPhillips, witnesses said Harris was shot when he continued to walk towards his vehicle after an officer asked him not to. Witnesses said Harris was handcuffed behind his back and unarmed when he was shot, according to McPhillips.

Tidera Harris is still in the hospital, according to his attorneys.
Tidera Harris is still in the hospital, according to his attorneys.((Source: Julian McPhillips))

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting happened around noon on Oct. 17 on Glade Park Drive. Officers were called to the area after a report of a domestic disturbance, according to MPD.

At the time of the shooting, a Montgomery Police Department spokesperson said a man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The case was turned over the State Bureau of Investigation, which is routine with officer-involved shootings.

According to McPhillips, the police department hasn’t filed charges against Harris, but police officers have been guarding him at the hospital.

The officer involved in the shooting hasn’t been identified publicly.

The City of Montgomery released a statement Thursday saying “the information being presented is not accurate. However, the city cannot comment further as this ongoing investigation has been referred to SBI.”

