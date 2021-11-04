‘Major crash’ near I-85/I-65 interchange cleared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says a major crash on Interstate 85 northbound near the interchange has cleared.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened near exit 1, the Union/Court Street exit but caused traffic to back up at the interchange and Interstate 65 southbound.

Major Crash on I-85 NB @ MP 0.8 at Exit 1 Union/Court in Montgomery . Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/1gOLmFn89d — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) November 4, 2021

Details about the crash have not been released.

