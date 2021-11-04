Advertise
‘Major crash’ near I-85/I-65 interchange cleared

Crash causing delays on I-85 NB near the interchange.
Crash causing delays on I-85 NB near the interchange.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says a major crash on Interstate 85 northbound near the interchange has cleared.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened near exit 1, the Union/Court Street exit but caused traffic to back up at the interchange and Interstate 65 southbound.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

