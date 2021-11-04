Advertise
Renderings released of possible Prattville stadium renovations

The City of Prattville has approved preliminary engineering resolutions to study possible...
The City of Prattville has approved preliminary engineering resolutions to study possible renovations at Stanley-Jensen Stadium.(Source: City of Prattville)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has approved preliminary engineering resolutions to study possible renovations at Stanley-Jensen Stadium.

City officials tell WSFA 12 News that no price for the work has been determined, though they’ll have a better idea once architectural designs are completed and any changes are made.

While no plans have been drawn up and no final costs are known, the city council was presented with several renderings of the possible upgrades during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The city was clear that the renderings are not final and are not plans for the projects or even necessarily the final look.

“The preliminary engineering will determine the direction on these projects,” a city spokesperson said, adding “the resolutions that were passed only fund preliminary engineering and do not guarantee the projects.”

In addition to the stadium, city officials were presented with renderings for renovations of neighboring Pratt Park and its playground to include upgrades to equipment, structures and outdated facilities. And at Newton Park there would be improvements that would include items like new tennis and pickleball courts, a new concession building and asphalt parking.

