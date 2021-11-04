The Rundown: Nov. 5th-7th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your Saturday right with The Montgomery Curb Market! The Curb Market has over 30 vendors and farmers selling locally produced seasonal vegetables and fruits. You can also snag some canned goods, candles, soaps, lotions, baked goods, plants, and teas.

If you’re looking for something the kids may enjoy then STEAMfest 2021 is where you want to be. This event will feature representatives from the fields of science, mathematics, engineering, and more! Everyone will have some interactive displays, events and activities for kids in Pre-K through 6th grade.

The 5th Annual East Family YMCA Wing Festival is happening Saturday. You can enjoy some great chicken wings and there will also be some fun activities for kids including bouncy houses!

Don’t forget, the nation’s largest peanut festival is happening in Dothan this weekend. The National Peanut Festival runs from Nov. 5th through the 14th. There will be amusement rides, animal attractions, displays, concerts, livestock shows, and a parade. Of course you can’t forget the peanuts! There will be all kinds from raw to boiled, and even oven-roasted. We can’t wait to see you there!

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

