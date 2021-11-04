Advertise
Supply chain issues affecting Alabama construction, farmers

Rick Pate said farmers are experiencing challenges in getting food moved across the state.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Supply chain issues are taking a toll on workers in multiple industries across Alabama, including construction workers and farmers.

While the housing market booms, crews working on them are struggling to meet demand.

“The builders are having a hard time keeping up because of supply and demand,” said Sherry Weeks, president of the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors. “They are having problems getting materials in to finish homes.”

Weeks knows of eager homeowners who are being forced to delay their move-in dates due to limited inventory.

“We have homes under contract that are just delayed due to the fact they can’t get appliances,” she said. “They can’t get materials. So we’ve seen that has affected getting into homes on time.”

In addition to builders, Alabama farmers are also feeling the pressure. They are battling rising energy costs and are being financially hurt by missing equipment.

“Parts is really a thing now that we’re harvesting,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

He said these parts are vital in the agricultural process, and that farmers do not have much time to spare.

“Sometimes you got two or three dry days and you got to get that crop in, and if you let it get rained on and you’re another week later, and the quality of that crop won’t be what it was,” Pate said.

Farmers are also experiencing challenges in getting food moved across the state.

“We got plenty of food out there, just getting it where it needed to be,” Pate said. “Everybody knows about the problems at the ports, getting stuff unloaded, but then it gets unloaded and gets in warehouse and we’re really struggling to get it moved around like it needs to be.”

It is just another headache farmers, construction crews and many others are experiencing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

