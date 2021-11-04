Advertise
Suspect arrested in WJHG vandalism incident

Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, a suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent vandalism incident at the WJHG/WECP-TV studio.

Sheriff Ford said Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, has been charged with criminal mischief. WJHG’s General Manager, Ulysses Carlini, said he’s relieved.

“It’s extremely important this situation is resolved. It puts this matter to rest. We are not wondering if this individual is wandering around looking for a new target,” said Carlini.

Ford tells NewsChannel 7 evidence was found on Johnson linking him directly to the vandalism that occurred at WJHG Sunday evening. Ford told NewsChannel 7 on Monday that the suspect could be facing “serious” federal charges.

Our surveillance cameras caught a man severing cables on our property, disabling our broadcasting signal for many hours.

“We are a long way from being 100 percent repaired. A lot of the repairs were done in a temporary way to just get us back on the air,” said Carlini.

We’ll have more on this developing story as details unfold.

