Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UA dedicates Wade Hall to first Black faculty member at the Capstone

Wade Hall dedication SOURCE: University of Alabama
Wade Hall dedication SOURCE: University of Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama officially dedicated Wade Hall in honor of Dr. Archie Wade, the first Black faculty member at the Capstone.

The dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

In 1970, Wade became the first Black faculty member at UA and worked in the department of kinesiology for 30 years. During that time, he earned his doctorate from UA, achieved the status of tenured professor, and was a founding member of the Black Faculty and Staff Association.

“Throughout my career I had peaks and valleys, and of all the things that happened to me, yesterday was the peak of my association with the University,” said Wade. “To look at the building where I worked for 30 years and to see it bear my name and my family’s name — there is no higher peak than that. It stands as a testimony not only to me, but to my entire family and our name. The University of Alabama is a great university and I really enjoyed my time — not just with the faculty, but also with the students, many of whom I still have contact with today.”

Outside the classroom, Wade played a pivotal role in the integration of the UA football program. In September 1964, he was one of three Black spectators to integrate the stands of former Denny Stadium on the UA campus. Several years later, he was instrumental in assisting legendary Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant in recruiting some of the first Black student-athletes to the football program.

“Dr. Wade’s contributions to UA, the Tuscaloosa community and to the field of education will always be celebrated on our campus and Wade Hall will stand as a testament to those contributions,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “This well-deserved honor serves as a tribute to Dr. Wade’s legendary career, and I know that this building will also be a source of inspiration for generations to come.”

On Sept. 17, The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously voted to change the name of the former Moore Hall, home of UA’s Department of Kinesiology, to Wade Hall. The name change was recommended by the Board’s Building Names Working Group, which was convened in June 2020 to conduct a comprehensive review of named buildings, structures and spaces on UA System campuses relative to the System’s Shared Values: integrity, leadership, accountability, diversity, inclusion and respect.

“Naming Wade Hall in honor of Dr. Archie Wade, The University of Alabama’s ‘Jackie Robinson,’ was one of the proudest moments of my decades-long tenure on the Board of Trustees,” said Judge John H. England Jr., trustee emeritus and chair of the Building Names Working Group. “Dr. Wade is a man of character, courage and conviction. He showed a great deal of bravery when he took the first step to integrate the faculty at UA — an act that transformed the University and paved the way for integration of minority faculty members across the entire UA System.”

In 2013, during the 50th anniversary celebration of the integration of the University, a plaque honoring Wade was placed in the building that now bears his name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

The Alabama Statehouse
House Republicans advance vaccine exemptions
The federal government is mandating many Americans to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Alabama congress members, state leaders weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate
Alabama lawmakers debate vaccine mandate exemption bills
Alabama lawmakers debate vaccine mandate exemption bills
Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer