Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville

Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville(Trussville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police said a man was stabbed during an altercation over a Facebook Marketplace ad for a Nissan Altima. The search for the suspects on Tuesday led to an officer pursuit that ended on the railroad tracks on South Chalkville Road.

Lt. Clint Riner said the incident started at a home off Mac Roper Road around 11:42 a.m. after police got a call about an altercation there. The victim said he was stabbed multiple times by two people.

The victim at the home called 911 and gave a description of the suspects who left the scene in a vehicle.

Responding patrol units observed a vehicle that matched the description around Sample Drive travelling north into downtown Trussville. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the marked Trussville Police Tahoe that had all emergency equipment activated. Trussville Police said the suspects were pursued due to the fact that they were the suspected offenders of a violent felony.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and stopped on the rail road tracks behind Golden Rule Bar-B-Que.

Officers said two females were detained. Officers also found an 18-month-old baby in the car.

During the course of the investigation Detectives learned the offenders were responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a 2015 Nissan Altima that was listed for sale by the victim. The altercation occurred over the vehicle. Details of the altercation are still being investigated.

28 year old Amirah Latrice Harris and 22 year old Kyarra M. Bastian were charged with attempted murder, first degree robbery and reckless endangerment. They are being transferred to the St. Clair County Jail where they will be held without bond.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Trussville Fire/Rescue and treated for multiple stab wounds.

The baby was taken into protective custody and released to DHR.

Trussville PD pursuit ends near train tracks
Trussville PD pursuit ends near train tracks(WBRC)

embed maps on website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Montgomery Police Department has released information on arrests in two of the four...
3 facing charges in Halloween homicide cases
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Tuskegee University leaders say they are making some changes in response to the Crimson Piper...
Tuskegee University announces band changes in wake of protest

Latest News

The federal government is mandating many Americans to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Alabama congress members, state leaders weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate
Alabama lawmakers debate vaccine mandate exemption bills
Alabama lawmakers debate vaccine mandate exemption bills
McPhillips says Harris had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.
Lawyer: Man wrongfully shot by Montgomery police officer
Wade Hall dedication SOURCE: University of Alabama
UA dedicates Wade Hall to first Black faculty member at the Capstone